US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer

The United States missed its third straight Olympic men’s soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 in a qualification game as Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half.

U.S. captain Jackson Yueill pulled a goal back with a curling 23-yard shot in the 52nd minute and the Americans had several good chances to tie the score. The U.S. also failed to reach the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and the senior team missed the 2018 World Cup.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/28/2021 9:05:51 PM (GMT -6:00)