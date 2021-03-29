Advertisement

Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Right now, a piece of paper is all the proof you have that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s why Staples and Office Depot are helping to keep those vaccination cards safe by laminating them for free.

Staples says the service is available at all locations. No end date has been set.

The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations until July 25.

You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to get the free lamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests you take a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in head-on collision outside Alamosa
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico
Police officers respond to a reported bar fight in downtown Pueblo. Two men fled when they saw...
Reported bar fight leads to drug bust in Pueblo
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a bank robbery near Powers and Constitution.
Robbery suspect gets away with unknown amount of cash Saturday morning

Latest News

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Lt. Col. Kris Clark, of the...
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
Scanner traffic from Boulder Mass shooting. The story aired on 3/26/21
WARNING: Details be hard to listen to, scanner traffic sheds more light on Boulder mass shooting
Due to decreased demand and government mandates during the pandemic, airlines cut flights...
Grounded: Some cities lost more than half their flights amid COVID-19
President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will be meeting in Washington...
US eyes additional UN action on N. Korea after missile tests
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
ONLY IN TEXAS: People on horseback wait in drive-thru line at new east Texas Starbucks