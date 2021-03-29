Road closures expected Monday night along I-25 ‘Gap’

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Expect closures late Monday into early Tuesday if traveling the I-25 “Gap.”

According to CDOT, southbound I-25 will be closed between Spruce Mountain Road (exit 173) and Upper Lake Gulch Road (exit 172) beginning at 8 p.m. Monday and running through 5 the following morning. During the closure, a detour will be in place.

“Traffic will funnel into one lane just north of the Spruce Mountain Road exit, where all traffic will exit. Motorists will then follow the detour to the Upper Lake Gulch Road on-ramp to southbound I-25 to return to the interstate,” CDOT said.

CDOT warns drivers to expect delays on the interstate as early as 7 p.m.

Also Monday night, the northbound I-25 off-ramp to County Line Road (exit 163) will be closed for a traffic shift. That closure will also extend from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“For access to County Line Road, continue north on I-25, turn around using the Greenland Road interchange (exit 167), and exit using the southbound I-25 off-ramp to County Line Road,” CDOT said.

Drivers can also expect routine single-lane closures between 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday-Friday.

To keep up with Gap road work updates, visit CDOT’s I-25 South Gap Facebook page.

