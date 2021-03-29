Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 29

Monday's Most Wanted for March 29, 2021.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers/KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in a violent assault tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

loew

Kristina Loew, 37, is wanted on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. Loew faces a laundry list of other charges, including three counts of burglary, trespass, contraband, theft, giving false info to a pawn broker, aggravated robbery with intent to kill/wound with weapon, and drug charges. She is described as white, 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

anderson

Marshunn Anderson is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery with real or simulated weapon. The 26-year-old is described as a Black male standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

cross

Ryan Cross, 39, is accused of several crimes: identity theft, forgery, motor vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, theft and habitual criminal. He’s described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

thomas

Twenty-eight-year-old Timothy Thomas is wanted on criminal impersonation, theft, criminal mischief and motor vehicle theft charges. He is described as 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

madrid

John Anthony Madrid faces a long list of alleged criminal offenses: aggravated motor vehicle theft, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, careless driving, driving under restraint, and drug charges. Madrid is described as a 20-year-old white male weighing 185 pounds, standing 5-foot-9, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

espinoza

Jourdain Espinoza is wanted for three counts of robbery and two counts of theft. Espinoza is 24 years old and is described as a Black man standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

dyer

Twenty-five-year-old Wyatt Dyer is wanted on multiple aggravated motor vehicle theft charges, three counts of trespassing in a car, two counts of theft, carrying a weapon as a previous offender, and drug charges. He is also accused of altering or removing a VIN. Dyer is white, 5-foot-5, 136 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

williams

Jonathan Williams, 44, is wanted on charges of second-degree assault with deadly weapon causing injury. Williams is described a 6 feet tall and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a Black male.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

