MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 29

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in a violent assault tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Kristina Loew, 37, is wanted on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. Loew faces a laundry list of other charges, including three counts of burglary, trespass, contraband, theft, giving false info to a pawn broker, aggravated robbery with intent to kill/wound with weapon, and drug charges. She is described as white, 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Marshunn Anderson is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery with real or simulated weapon. The 26-year-old is described as a Black male standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ryan Cross, 39, is accused of several crimes: identity theft, forgery, motor vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, theft and habitual criminal. He’s described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Twenty-eight-year-old Timothy Thomas is wanted on criminal impersonation, theft, criminal mischief and motor vehicle theft charges. He is described as 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

John Anthony Madrid faces a long list of alleged criminal offenses: aggravated motor vehicle theft, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, careless driving, driving under restraint, and drug charges. Madrid is described as a 20-year-old white male weighing 185 pounds, standing 5-foot-9, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Jourdain Espinoza is wanted for three counts of robbery and two counts of theft. Espinoza is 24 years old and is described as a Black man standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-five-year-old Wyatt Dyer is wanted on multiple aggravated motor vehicle theft charges, three counts of trespassing in a car, two counts of theft, carrying a weapon as a previous offender, and drug charges. He is also accused of altering or removing a VIN. Dyer is white, 5-foot-5, 136 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jonathan Williams, 44, is wanted on charges of second-degree assault with deadly weapon causing injury. Williams is described a 6 feet tall and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a Black male.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

