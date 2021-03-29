Advertisement

La. Tech rallies, beats Colorado St. in NIT consolation game

Colorado State guard David Roddy (21) gets through Louisiana Tech defenders to sink a basket...
Colorado State guard David Roddy (21) gets through Louisiana Tech defenders to sink a basket late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 27 points, including a layup in the closing moments, Kalob Ledoux scored 11 of his 14 points in the final six-plus minutes and Louisiana Tech rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Colorado State 76-74 in the consolation game of the NIT.

Lofton was 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds. Amorie Archibald added 14 points and Isaiah Crawford scored 13 for Louisiana Tech. Lofton dribbled the left side of the lane, picked up his dribble and pivoted inside before splitting a pair of defenders for the go-ahead layup with 0.3 seconds on the clock. Stevens finished with 18 points and seven assists for the Rams.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/28/2021 3:41:41 PM (GMT -6:00)

