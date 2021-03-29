Advertisement

Crews snuff out small grass fire near busy Centennial and Garden of the Gods intersection

The fire ended up being small, but could have easily gotten out of hand had it not been...
The fire ended up being small, but could have easily gotten out of hand had it not been immediately reported.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:08 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a small grass burning in a busy area of Colorado Springs.

Firefighters reported a grass fire near Garden of the Gods and Centennial just before 1 p.m.

Thanks to a fast response, crews had the fire extinguished within minutes. It burned a small area next to a road.

Fire danger is extremely high Monday due to the combination of mild weather and strong wind gusts. With the wind, any fire has the potential of getting out of control quickly. Practice common sense fire behavior such as properly discarding cigarettes to prevent grass fires.

