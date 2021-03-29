Crews snuff out small grass fire near busy Centennial and Garden of the Gods intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a small grass burning in a busy area of Colorado Springs.

Firefighters reported a grass fire near Garden of the Gods and Centennial just before 1 p.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews on scene of a grass fire at 4355 Buckingham Dr. Wildland 9 is the first unit on scene with other CSFD companies responding. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 29, 2021

Thanks to a fast response, crews had the fire extinguished within minutes. It burned a small area next to a road.

Fire danger is extremely high Monday due to the combination of mild weather and strong wind gusts. With the wind, any fire has the potential of getting out of control quickly. Practice common sense fire behavior such as properly discarding cigarettes to prevent grass fires.

