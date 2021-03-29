Funeral Mass celebrated Monday for slain Colorado officer

DENVER (AP) - A Roman Catholic funeral Mass is being celebrated Monday for a Colorado police officer shot and killed after rushing into a supermarket where a gunman had opened fire.

The traditional Latin Mass for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley began at noon MDT at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver. Click here to watch.

According to police, Talley led an initial team of officers into the store a week ago within 30 seconds of arriving. They say the suspect who was later identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shot at the officers, killing Talley.

