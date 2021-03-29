Advertisement

Funeral Mass celebrated Monday for slain Colorado officer

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter...
Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter situation on March 22, 2021.(Boulder Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A Roman Catholic funeral Mass is being celebrated Monday for a Colorado police officer shot and killed after rushing into a supermarket where a gunman had opened fire.

The traditional Latin Mass for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley began at noon MDT at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver. Click here to watch.

According to police, Talley led an initial team of officers into the store a week ago within 30 seconds of arriving. They say the suspect who was later identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shot at the officers, killing Talley. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in head-on collision outside Alamosa
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico
Police officers respond to a reported bar fight in downtown Pueblo. Two men fled when they saw...
Reported bar fight leads to drug bust in Pueblo
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a bank robbery near Powers and Constitution.
Robbery suspect gets away with unknown amount of cash Saturday morning

Latest News

The fire ended up being small, but could have easily gotten out of hand had it not been...
Crews snuff out small grass fire near busy Centennial and Garden of the Gods intersection
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway
Road closures expected Monday night along I-25 ‘Gap’
3.29.21
HIGH fire danger today