Elitch Gardens in Denver to open soon, looking to hire 1,500 seasonal employees

Elitch Gardens in Denver.
Elitch Gardens in Denver.(Media Handout photo from Elitch Gardens)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - As vaccination efforts ramp up across Colorado, Elitch Gardens announced an opening date on Monday!

The theme park was closed due to COVID-19 for much of the pandemic. The park plans to open for pass holders on April 24 and for the general public on May 1. A reservation is required for the visit and a system has yet to be set up.

“After having to be closed all of last season, all of us at Elitch Gardens are extremely excited to be able to once again deliver the kind of outstanding family fun we’ve been known for over the past 130 years,” said David Dorman, Elitch Gardens General Manager.

Elitch Gardens has been approved for 3,200 guests at one time which is about 18 percent of capacity. In-park attendance will be carefully monitored and all Season Pass holders and day ticket guests will be required to make a reservation to visit.

OTHER PRECAUTIONS IN PLACE:

• Guests and team members will be required to wear a face-covering while in the park. The only exceptions will be for children aged 2 and under and while guests are enjoying water attractions.

• Team members and guests will undergo a verbal screening upon arrival each day. Additionally, team members receive a temperature check.

• Elitch Gardens will routinely clean and disinfect guest and team member touchpoints, including rides, counters and other frequently touched surfaces, indoors and out.

• Signs, markers and visual queues are provided to assist guests with social distancing practices while in line at the park entrance, attractions, restrooms, food service locations and more. Park seating and other social layouts will be arranged to ensure appropriate distancing between traveling parties.

•Free hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the park and signs displayed to encourage all employees and guests to wash their hands often and cover their coughs and sneezes. Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding rides/attractions.

• All Elitch Gardens team members will be trained on COVID-19 safety protocols and safe behaviors.

Click here for the latest updates.

With an expected opening date in the near future, the park is hoping to hire about 1,500 seasonal employees. Click here for more information, including how to apply.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

