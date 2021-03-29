Colorado opening COVID-19 vaccines to general public on April 2

DENVER (KKTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine will be open to all Coloradans later this week.

The governor announced Monday that effective April 2, the vaccine will be available to the general public.

“This is a really important step that Colorado will be taking,” Polis said during a news conference Monday. “It doesn’t mean everybody in previous categories has been vaccinated. ... But it means we are now reaching this wide level of vaccine distribution.”

As of Monday, nearly 1 million Coloradans have been fully vaccinated, and even more have had at least one dose. A newly-arrived shipment of nearly half a million vaccines is expected to go into even more arms this week, Polis said.

Among the state’s older population, which is more likely to experience serious complications or death from the virus, the state is well on its way to 100 percent. As of Monday, 79 percent of Coloradans 70+, 71 percent of Coloradans 65-69, and 53 percent of those 60-64 have been vaccinated.

Even after Friday, vaccines are still restricted to older teens and adults. The Pfizer vaccine is available to people 16 and up, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are restricted to those 18 and older.

Ball Arena is scheduled to become a community vaccination site on Thursday, joining the Broadmoor World Arena in El Paso County, the state fairgrounds in Pueblo County, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Adams County, The Ranch Events Complex in Larimer County, and the Grand Junction Convention Center in Mesa County. Those sites have already administered over 35,000 vaccines in just a couple of weeks, with plans to increase the number of doses given out per day as supply increases.

The governor also touched on the ongoing mask mandate Monday, stating he expects to turn the mask order decision over to local governments beginning April 16.

