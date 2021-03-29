Broadmoor World Arena COVID vaccine site ran out of doses on Sunday impacting people with an appointment
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Those administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Broadmoor World Arena are making some changes, following an incident on Sunday that impacted people who had scheduled an appointment.
11 News confirmed with Centura Health that too many doses were given to people who did not have an appointment.
The following statement was sent to 11 News on Monday:
A total of 5,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Broadmoor World Arena this past weekend.
Click here for more information on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso County. Starting Friday, everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive a vaccine in Colorado.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.