Broadmoor World Arena COVID vaccine site ran out of doses on Sunday impacting people with an appointment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Those administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Broadmoor World Arena are making some changes, following an incident on Sunday that impacted people who had scheduled an appointment.

11 News confirmed with Centura Health that too many doses were given to people who did not have an appointment.

The following statement was sent to 11 News on Monday:

“Centura Health is committed to vaccinating as many members of our communities as possible during our drive-up vaccine clinics in conjunction with Governor Polis’ Vaccines for All program. We always set aside a limited number of vaccine doses for those who arrive without appointments. On Sunday, March 28, we administered more unscheduled vaccines than anticipated at our clinic at Broadmoor World Arena. We have subsequently adjusted our process to minimize this concern and continue to work toward every patient having a scheduled appointment time. Our team immediately rescheduled those patients who showed up whom we could not accommodate. We regret any inconvenience this caused to the members of our incredible community."

A total of 5,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Broadmoor World Arena this past weekend.

Click here for more information on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso County. Starting Friday, everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive a vaccine in Colorado.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.