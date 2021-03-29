Advertisement

Amber alert issued for missing 14-year-old Texas girl

Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.
Lexus Gray (left) is believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.(DPS)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on March 24 in the 100 block of Katherine Street in Point in Rains County east of Dallas.

Lexus Gray is 5′ 6″, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes and a nose piercing.

She’s believed to be with Justin Gray, 40.

Justin Gray is 6′ 1″, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

He also has numerous tattoos over his abdomen, arms, hands and wrists.

Please continue to be on the lookout.

Posted by Rains County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in head-on collision outside Alamosa
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico
Police officers respond to a reported bar fight in downtown Pueblo. Two men fled when they saw...
Reported bar fight leads to drug bust in Pueblo
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a bank robbery near Powers and Constitution.
Robbery suspect gets away with unknown amount of cash Saturday morning

Latest News

Scanner traffic from Boulder Mass shooting. The story aired on 3/26/21
WARNING: Details be hard to listen to, scanner traffic sheds more light on Boulder mass shooting
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
The fire ended up being small, but could have easily gotten out of hand had it not been...
Crews snuff out small grass fire near busy Centennial and Garden of the Gods intersection
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Road closures expected Monday night along I-25 ‘Gap’