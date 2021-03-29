2 robberies reported overnight in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two robberies in the wee hours of Monday morning are under investigation.

The robberies happened 70 minutes and 1 mile apart, and it’s unclear if they are connected. Both occurred in the downtown Springs area.

The first crime was reported just before 3:30 a.m. on Uintah Street just east of the interstate. Police say two men walked into a store and demanded cash while threatening the clerk at gunpoint. After getting what they came for, they fled the store.

Just before 4:40 a.m., a lone suspect walked into a store on North Nevada near Cache la Poudre. Police say the suspect flashed his handgun and asked the clerk for cigarettes and cash. He fled the area before officers arrived.

Police have not released suspect descriptions in either robbery. The names of the businesses have also not been provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.