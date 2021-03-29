Advertisement

1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting on Pueblo’s east side

Police car with lights
Police car with lights(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect was captured Sunday after allegedly trying to flee police.

Police say officers were called the area of East 11th and Beaumont Street on reports of a shooting just after 12:30 p.m., where they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on scene.

Sometime later, detectives identified the suspected shooter as 37-year-old Juan Francisco Claro-Mendoza. When police closed in on him at a home on East 10th Street, he allegedly ran. Officers say he got about three blocks before he was caught at the intersection of East 9th Street and La Crosse Avenue.

Claro-Mendoza currently faces first-degree murder charges and could face more charges as the investigation continues. The shooting victim has not been identified.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in head-on collision outside Alamosa
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Police officers respond to a reported bar fight in downtown Pueblo. Two men fled when they saw...
Reported bar fight leads to drug bust in Pueblo
Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a bank robbery near Powers and Constitution.
Robbery suspect gets away with unknown amount of cash Saturday morning

Latest News

2 robberies reported overnight in downtown Colorado Springs
Asthma and Allergy Associates masks
Wearing masks can help with allergies this spring
3.29.21
HIGH fire danger today
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Looking to donate after King Soopers shooting? Here’s how to help