1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect was captured Sunday after allegedly trying to flee police.

Police say officers were called the area of East 11th and Beaumont Street on reports of a shooting just after 12:30 p.m., where they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on scene.

Sometime later, detectives identified the suspected shooter as 37-year-old Juan Francisco Claro-Mendoza. When police closed in on him at a home on East 10th Street, he allegedly ran. Officers say he got about three blocks before he was caught at the intersection of East 9th Street and La Crosse Avenue.

Claro-Mendoza currently faces first-degree murder charges and could face more charges as the investigation continues. The shooting victim has not been identified.

