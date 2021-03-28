Thin blue line widow pens letter to wife of fallen Boulder Police Officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The day of the mass shooting in Boulder and the following announcement of the loss of a Boulder Police Officer brought back devastating memories for Rachael Flick.

In 2018 Flick’s husband, El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick was killed in an undercover operation on duty in 2018. When Flick heard about the Boulder shooting and the loss of Officer Eric Talley she felt immediately connected to the type of loss the Talley family faced.

“When Micah passed away, I was so overwhelmed by the way he died, the attention that it received, all the ceremonies, all the professionals, all the rituals. I just felt like I was floundering in a lot of ways,” said Rachael Flick.

She says following her husband’s death she became part of a group she never thought she’d be in, a group of thin blue line widows.

“The day that Micah died, I’m walking to the hospital, I’m just arguing with the Lord. Like, I don’t want to be in this club. I don’t want to join these women. I don’t want to be a fallen officer wife. I don’t want to be a statistic in this situation.”

Flick says when losing a spouse who served in law enforcement the precise details of funerals and professionals can be overbearing. She wanted to let Mrs. Talley know there was a group of women out there who have been through this same thing. So, she wrote a heartfelt, honest, and real open letter to Officer Eric Talley’s wife.

“I really wanted to reach out to them and let them know that there is absolutely a group of people who have experienced loss in this way and can relate to some of the fine-tuned details that make a line of duty death unique.

Flick’s letter reads in part “Dear Mrs. Eric Talley, we haven’t met yet. I’m certain one day we will. And I am sorry for that. I am sorry because the rest of us all pray that no one else ever joins our line of duty widow ‘club’.” She continues by writing, “We’re just a few steps away. When you are ready. We’ll wear our hair in messy buns and put on our late husband’s sweats and we’ll come with coffee or wine or chocolate. And we will sit with you. And we will listen. And we will cry with you. And we will walk out this dark road with you. Our lamps of hope will light the way. You and your children are not alone.”

Flick says the flowers, the notes, the community support year after year all go to show the true meaning of “never forgotten.”

“It’s incredibly encouraging that people are continuing to say ‘I will choose to remember the life that was given and the sacrifice that was made.’.”

She says it’s the bravery of law enforcement officers like Officer Talley and her husband Deputy Flick that make up the core of the foundation of our society.

“Officer Talley ran into the bullets. He was there in 30 seconds and Micah didn’t hesitate. He grabbed that gun to save Scott’s life.”

After her husband’s death, Rachel started a podcast called ‘The Hopecast.’ Using her skills as a professional counselor she helps people go through the process of grief. Most recently she recorded several podcasts with her best frine about walking with your friend through tragedy. It’s something she hopes could help people during this incredibly dark time in the Colorado community.

You can find Rachael’s podcast here.

