Reported bar fight leads to drug bust in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police busted two men for drugs while responding to a bar fight early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West 7th Street in downtown Pueblo around 12:30 a.m. on reports of a fight outside a bar with shots fired.

“When they arrived, two males in the parking lot took off running,” said Capt. Tom Rummel with the Pueblo Police Department.

The men only made it two blocks before officers caught up with them. Police say they weren’t empty-handed.

“[Officers] recovered a baggie of suspected cocaine and a loaded 9 mm handgun,” Rummel said in a social media post.

In addition to the drugs and handgun, one of the suspects had multiple warrants for his arrest.

“Both males are in custody and the investigation is ongoing,” Rummel said. “Good work by all of the officers involved!”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.