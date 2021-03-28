Advertisement

Firefighters make quick work of Highway 94 grass fire

Firefighters were able to quickly get the upper hand on a grass fire east of Peterson Air Force Base before it got out of control.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly squashed a grass fire that sparked just outside of Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. on Highway 94 near Aztec Family Raceway and Dragonman’s. At least three fire departments -- El Paso County, Ellicott and Cimarron -- responded to the scene.

Based on our reporter’s vantage point, the fire appeared to be an acre or less. We are still working to confirm the size. It’s also unknown what started the fire.

Fire danger is up Sunday and Monday due to warmer temperatures. Monday is also going to be very windy ahead of an incoming cold front Tuesday.

