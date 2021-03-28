Advertisement

Armed men on the run after overnight robbery

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two robbers remain on the run after stealing from a person at gunpoint overnight.

The victim was in the area of Fillmore and Wood Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday when they were approached by two armed men in hoodies. The victim was left unharmed after handing over an unspecified amount of cash.

The only suspect description released by police is that both were Hispanic men wearing black hoodies, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter...
Police: Officers went inside the Boulder King Soopers within 30 seconds of arriving at the active shooter scene
Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a bank robbery near Powers and Constitution.
Robbery suspect gets away with unknown amount of cash Saturday morning
A truck got stuck in the ice on a Colorado reservoir 3/26/21.
Colorado fail: CPW says anglers tried to drive out on a reservoir when they got stuck in the ice
Scheels, a brand new sporting good store, opened Saturday off Interquest Parkway just east of...
Scheels sporting goods store opens in Colorado Springs Saturday

Latest News

Firefighters were able to quickly get the upper hand on a grass fire east of Peterson Air Force...
Firefighters make quick work of Highway 94 grass fire
Police officers respond to a reported bar fight in downtown Pueblo. Two men fled when they saw...
Reported bar fight leads to drug bust in Pueblo
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Thin blue line widow pens letter to wife of fallen Boulder police officer
1 killed in head-on collision outside Alamosa