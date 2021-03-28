Armed men on the run after overnight robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two robbers remain on the run after stealing from a person at gunpoint overnight.

The victim was in the area of Fillmore and Wood Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday when they were approached by two armed men in hoodies. The victim was left unharmed after handing over an unspecified amount of cash.

The only suspect description released by police is that both were Hispanic men wearing black hoodies, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

