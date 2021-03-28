Advertisement

‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

By WDAY Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PARK, Minn. (WDAY) - A set of newborn twins in Minnesota will be celebrating their birthdays not only on different days but in different months after they were born five days apart.

Heather Perry never thought the babies she was carrying, scheduled to be born in May, would enter the world in such a crazy, unpredictable way. In February, 25 weeks into her pregnancy, her water broke. She was hospitalized, and weeks later, labor began.

“That evening, I woke up feeling a lot of pressure, and I knew she was coming,” Heather Perry said.

Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came five days apart and in different months.(Source: Perry Family, WDAY via CNN)

Baby girl Olive was born Feb. 24, nine weeks early. She weighed 2 pounds, 4 ounces, and her birth was so quick that her father, Chris Perry, actually missed it.

But Olive’s twin, baby boy Ashton, wasn’t ready to be born, so the doctors decided to wait. At one point, Heather Perry went into the neonatal intensive care unit to hold Olive while still carrying Ashton.

“Every time I would hold her, he would kick around in my stomach, like he just knew that she was up there but he was enjoying his extra space to sprawl out,” Heather Perry said.

Five days later, on March 1, Ashton finally entered the world. The gap means the twins will celebrate their birthdays not only on different days but in different months.

“It’s going to be a good story to tell at school, and everyone they meet they can tell that story to,” Chris Perry said.

The twins are still in the NICU, where they are slowly putting on weight. Their discharge date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 WDAY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter...
Police: Officers went inside the Boulder King Soopers within 30 seconds of arriving at the active shooter scene
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs on I-25 3/26/21.
Major traffic delays on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Friday following rollover crash
Mountain lion and 3 cubs spotted in Colorado on March 17, 2021
WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado
Police lights
Man hit and killed on I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Stock photo of police lights.
Feds arrest armed Colorado man after alleged remark about Boulder

Latest News

The twins are slowly putting on weight in the NICU. Their discharge date has not yet been set.
Twins born days apart in different months to Minn. parents
Rachael Flick shares letter to fallen Boulder Police Officer's wife
Thin blue line widow pens letter to wife of fallen Boulder Police Officer
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Thin blue line widow pens letter to wife of fallen Boulder Police Officer
Anti-coup protesters extinguish fires during a protest in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar,...
Myanmar forces kill over 100 in deadliest day since coup