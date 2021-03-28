Advertisement

1 killed in head-on collision outside Alamosa

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A car and pickup collided near Alamosa Saturday, killing one person and injuring several others.

According to State Patrol, the driver of a westbound Chevy Silverado suddenly veered into the eastbound lanes of Highway 160 right into the path of an oncoming Ford Focus. The vehicles hit head-on, then spun off the road.

At least three people were inside the Ford and and two in the Chevy at the time of the collision. All were transported to a hospital in Alamosa. The driver of the Ford did not survive. The other driver sustained moderate injuries, while all of the passengers suffered various injuring ranging from minor to serious. No one involved has been identified.

The crash was reported a few miles east of Alamosa around 4:40 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.

