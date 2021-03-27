Advertisement

Vandals’ message of ‘love’ leaves a scar in Red Rock Canyon Open Space on the west side of Colorado Springs

Vandalism in Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Vandalism in Red Rock Canyon Open Space.(Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No, your graffiti is not better than Mother Nature’s own artwork.

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services has a message for the public after someone used spray paint to write the word “LOVE” on a rock in an open space. Leave no trace.

“We are thrilled that people want to spread the love, but spraying fragile sandstone rocks with paint is quite the opposite,” a post on the Parks Department Facebook page reads. “This graffiti will take two park employees several hours of work to remove, and the historic Kenmuir Quarry at Red Rock Canyon Open Space will be left permanently damaged.”

Red Rock Canyon Open Space is on the west side of Colorado Springs.

Grafitti is an ongoing problem, not just for the natural areas of Colorado Springs, but the entire city. If you notice graffiti within the city limits of Colorado Springs you can report it by clicking here.

Posted by Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

