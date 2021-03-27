Scheels sporting goods store opens in Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Scheels, a brand new sporting good store, opened Saturday off Interquest Parkway just east of I-25 on the north side of the city. It features an indoor Ferris Wheel in the center of the store, interactive fish feeding, and treats from Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory.

The company is excited to open this new location and released a statement on Facebook saying:

“This Saturday, March 27th, we will open our doors. It has been a rewarding journey, seeing the Colorado Springs SCHEELS store and a phenomenal team of people come together. We started with an ambitious group of just over 60 veteran transfers and added over 350 new teammates from the Colorado Springs area over the past year. We are grateful to have a knowledgeable, dedicated team of individuals that will make your trip to SCHEELS special. We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors this Saturday, and are so proud to be part of the wonderful Colorado Springs community.” Cory Tweden - Store Leader, Colorado Springs SCHEELS

We will be opening our doors at 9am on March 27th while following all local and state guidelines to provide a safe shopping experience for our guests, here are a few things you can expect when visiting. We will be monitoring and limiting our store’s capacity upon opening to ensure safe social distancing. Our Ferris wheel will begin operating Monday, March 29th. Due to the nationwide high demand of ammunition, we will be limiting the quantity each individual may purchase to three boxes. We look forward to welcoming you all to Colorado’s newest sporting goods store! See you soon, Colorado Springs!

A NOTE FROM OUR STORE LEADER: "This Saturday, March 27th, we will open our doors. It has been a rewarding journey,... Posted by Scheels on Monday, March 22, 2021

Hundreds of people were reportedly hired to work at this location.

The hours for this store are as follows:

Monday -Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m

Scheels has 28 stores within 13 states including Colorado, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, and Texas.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.