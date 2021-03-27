Police looking for robbery suspects who got away with several items and cash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people reportedly robbed a business Friday evening near South Circle Drive and Airport Road.

Colorado Springs Police say two people went into a business, showed handguns while checking out with general merchandise. The suspects left with an unknown amount of items and cash.

They reportedly left the area in a black sedan. If you have any information on the robbery or the people involved call police at 719-444-7000.

