Police looking for robbery suspects who got away with several items and cash
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:53 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people reportedly robbed a business Friday evening near South Circle Drive and Airport Road.
Colorado Springs Police say two people went into a business, showed handguns while checking out with general merchandise. The suspects left with an unknown amount of items and cash.
They reportedly left the area in a black sedan. If you have any information on the robbery or the people involved call police at 719-444-7000.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.