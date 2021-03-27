Advertisement

Pikes Peak Cog Railway one step closer to reopening as new cars arrive

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is one step closer to reopening as new cars made their way through the streets of Manitou Springs this week!

Video posted by Visit Manitou Springs on Friday showed the massive cars creeping through the town west of Colorado Springs. The railway is still on schedule to open in May.

Originally built in 1891, the historic railway is the highest railroad in America, the highest cog railway in the world, and one of Colorado’s top attractions. Since March 2019, it has been undergoing a $100 million renovation of its tracks, cogs, railcars, and depot.

Click here for more on the unique Colorado attraction.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 3/25/21.
Colorado Springs police car catches fire following a stabbing in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Alissa remained silent throughout the court appearance, at one point trying to answer a...
Boulder shooting suspect moved to a different jail following threats
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
Lives lost too soon: Remembering the victims of the King Soopers shooting
A memorial outside the Boulder King Soopers, where 10 lost their lives.
10 killed in shooting massacre at Boulder King Soopers: What we know
Police lights
Man hit and killed on I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday night

Latest News

3/26/21 Visit Manitou Springs.
WATCH: Cog Railway closer to reopening
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs on I-25 3/26/21.
Major traffic delays on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Friday following rollover crash
Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter...
Police: Officers went inside the Boulder King Soopers within 30 seconds of arriving at the active shooter scene
#BoulderStrong
Moment of silence planned for Saturday to honor the 10 lives lost at the Boulder King Soopers