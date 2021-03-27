Pikes Peak Cog Railway one step closer to reopening as new cars arrive

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is one step closer to reopening as new cars made their way through the streets of Manitou Springs this week!

Video posted by Visit Manitou Springs on Friday showed the massive cars creeping through the town west of Colorado Springs. The railway is still on schedule to open in May.

Originally built in 1891, the historic railway is the highest railroad in America, the highest cog railway in the world, and one of Colorado’s top attractions. Since March 2019, it has been undergoing a $100 million renovation of its tracks, cogs, railcars, and depot.

