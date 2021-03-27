Advertisement

One family displaced from fire Saturday morning

CSFD investigating a fire that happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Hidden Creek...
CSFD investigating a fire that happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Hidden Creek apartments in Colorado Springs.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:18 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family has been displaced from a house fire that happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The fire happened at the Heritage at Hidden Creek apartments near Vickers Drive and Vista Ridge Point in Colorado Springs.

When Colorado Springs Fire Department got on scene, they found the fire was on the third floor of the apartment and smoke was inside. Crews were able to contain the fire and knock it down quickly.

People living in the apartment were evacuated and no one was injured. CSFD says one apartment was affected by the fire and the cause is currently under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter...
Police: Officers went inside the Boulder King Soopers within 30 seconds of arriving at the active shooter scene
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs on I-25 3/26/21.
Major traffic delays on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Friday following rollover crash
Police lights
Man hit and killed on I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 3/25/21.
Colorado Springs police car catches fire following a stabbing in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher

Latest News

Police lights
Police looking for robbery suspects who got away with several items and cash
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card for free
A roadway crash.
2 people hurt during crash in Costilla County Friday night
Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo Police teamed up Saturday morning on reports of a structure...
Crews quickly put out house fire Saturday morning