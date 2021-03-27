One family displaced from fire Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family has been displaced from a house fire that happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The fire happened at the Heritage at Hidden Creek apartments near Vickers Drive and Vista Ridge Point in Colorado Springs.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Quick work by CSFD E10,T10 and E14 kept this fire contained to one unit. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/rGmrgDjfo9 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 27, 2021

When Colorado Springs Fire Department got on scene, they found the fire was on the third floor of the apartment and smoke was inside. Crews were able to contain the fire and knock it down quickly.

People living in the apartment were evacuated and no one was injured. CSFD says one apartment was affected by the fire and the cause is currently under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

