Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card for free

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and that means more people have COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards. According to the CDC, people are encourages to keep the cards in case it is needed for future use.

Office Depot will laminate your vaccine record card for free. If you have been fully vaccinated, you can bring your completed COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to the nearest Office Depot or OfficeMax store, show this coupon, and they will laminate the card.

This deal goes from now until July 25, 2021.

