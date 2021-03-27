Advertisement

Nikola Jokic has 37 points, Nuggets beat Pelicans 113-108

Nuggets close out road trip with win in New Orleans.
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 37 points and nine assists and the Denver Nuggets outlasted New Orleans in a tight fourth quarter for a 113-108 victory over the Pelicans. Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points and Jamal Murray had 23 points and 11 assists for the Nuggets. Denver trailed by as many as 14 points in the game and 11 in the fourth quarter, but closed the game on a 24-8 run. Zion Williamson had 39 points on 16-of-19 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Pelicans. Eric Bledsoe added 16 points and nine assists.

3/26/2021 8:40:12 PM (GMT -6:00)

