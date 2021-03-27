Law Enforcement agencies across Colorado pay tribute to fallen Officer Eric Talley’s family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several Law enforcement agencies across Southern Colorado are honoring fallen Officer Eric Talley’s family. Talley’s mother was being driven up on Saturday from New Mexico by Colorado State Patrol. Police officers, firefighters, and more lined several overpasses along the highway as she came into the area.

Colorado Springs Fire Department shared pictures of law enforcement on the N. Academy and Bijou overpasses.

@CSPDPIO and @CSFDPIO were out on the Bijou and N. Academy overpass this morning to honor Boulder Officer Eric Talley's mother who was driven up from New Mexico by Colorado State Patrol!💙



(Photos courtesy of @CSFDPIO)@KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/91Cc8y3sMA — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) March 27, 2021

#ColoradoSpringsFire CS Bravest and Finest joined forces to honor the mother of Boulder Police Officer Talley being escorted from New Mexico by CSP. We staffed the overpasses at Bijou & N. Academy to be with her on her journey north through our city. @CSPDPIO @CityofCOS pic.twitter.com/Emjv7oxLaX — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 27, 2021

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office also shared some photos Saturday morning:

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is extremely honored to be able to show respect to fallen Officer Eric Talley’s... Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Douglas County officers were also out in full force to honor Officer Talley’s mother.

Just incredible. They’ve been on every overpass on I25. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/TUxN2U77vs — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) March 27, 2021

