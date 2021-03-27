Advertisement

Law Enforcement agencies across Colorado pay tribute to fallen Officer Eric Talley’s family

Several Law enforcement agencies across Southern Colorado are honoring fallen Officer Eric Talley’s family.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 1:58 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several Law enforcement agencies across Southern Colorado are honoring fallen Officer Eric Talley’s family. Talley’s mother was being driven up on Saturday from New Mexico by Colorado State Patrol. Police officers, firefighters, and more lined several overpasses along the highway as she came into the area.

Colorado Springs Fire Department shared pictures of law enforcement on the N. Academy and Bijou overpasses.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office also shared some photos Saturday morning:

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is extremely honored to be able to show respect to fallen Officer Eric Talley’s...

Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Douglas County officers were also out in full force to honor Officer Talley’s mother.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

