Advertisement

Feds arrest armed Colorado man after alleged remark about Boulder

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Court records show an Iowa gun store refused to sell a semi-automatic rifle to a heavily armed and agitated Colorado man who said he was surprised his friends didn’t suspect he was the Boulder mass shooter.

Federal agents say Adam Vannoy made the remark Tuesday when he was trying to purchase an AR-style rifle from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Ankeny, Iowa. The store denied the sale and notified federal authorities.

Vannoy allegedly said he had 500 rounds of ammunition in his truck. He has been arrested on a federal weapons charge stemming from a March 14 traffic stop in Nebraska, when authorities say he had several firearms, an illegal silencer and marijuana.

Most Read

Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 3/25/21.
Colorado Springs police car catches fire following a stabbing in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Alissa remained silent throughout the court appearance, at one point trying to answer a...
Boulder shooting suspect moved to a different jail following threats
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
Lives lost too soon: Remembering the victims of the King Soopers shooting
A memorial outside the Boulder King Soopers, where 10 lost their lives.
10 killed in shooting massacre at Boulder King Soopers: What we know
Police lights
Man hit and killed on I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday night

Latest News

Vandalism in Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Vandals’ message of ‘love’ leaves a scar in Red Rock Canyon Open Space on the west side of Colorado Springs
An image from Visit Manitou Springs as the The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is...
Pikes Peak Cog Railway one step closer to reopening as new cars arrive
3/26/21 Visit Manitou Springs.
WATCH: Cog Railway closer to reopening
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs on I-25 3/26/21.
Major traffic delays on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Friday following rollover crash