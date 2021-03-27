Dog tags and ashes of a Colorado Springs man’s late parents stolen from his vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A thief took more than just a car when they got behind the wheel of Matthew Cline’s SUV early Thursday morning.

According to Cline, someone stole his vehicle from the Village Seven neighborhood of Colorado Springs at about 4 in the morning. Cline was in the process of transporting several personal items, including ashes belonging to his mother, his late father’s dog tags, and the ashes of his beloved pet. A box containing all of the priceless items was inside his SUV at the time of the crime.

Not long after the car was taken, it was found ditched a few miles away near N. Carefree Circle and Peterson Road. Even though the car was left behind, the thief decided to snatch the box filled with items that Cline simply can’t replace.

Cline doesn’t care about the electronics that were also stolen. He only hopes the thief has a heart and will return the box, no questions asked.

“There’s a hand full of items that mean the world to me I just want them back,” Cline said over the phone to 11 News.

The ashes of Cline’s mother are in a small vial on a necklace. The name “Gregory Rupard Cline” is on the dog tags that his father once wore.

If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to call Colorado Springs Police and reference case number 21-11868. If the person or people responsible for taking the items once to return them, no questions asked, they can email AKeith@kktv.com.

Cline did not have any images of the items to share with KKTV.

