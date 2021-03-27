Advertisement

Crews quickly put out house fire Saturday morning

Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo Police teamed up Saturday morning on reports of a structure...
Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo Police teamed up Saturday morning on reports of a structure fire on the East River.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:28 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo Police teamed up Saturday morning on reports of a structure fire on the East River. When crews arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames.

Pueblo Fire Department worked quickly to contain the fire.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter...
Police: Officers went inside the Boulder King Soopers within 30 seconds of arriving at the active shooter scene
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs on I-25 3/26/21.
Major traffic delays on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Friday following rollover crash
Police lights
Man hit and killed on I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 3/25/21.
Colorado Springs police car catches fire following a stabbing in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher

Latest News

Police lights
Police looking for robbery suspects who got away with several items and cash
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card for free
A roadway crash.
2 people hurt during crash in Costilla County Friday night
CSFD investigating a fire that happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Hidden Creek...
One family displaced from fire Saturday morning