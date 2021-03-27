Crews quickly put out house fire Saturday morning
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:28 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo Police teamed up Saturday morning on reports of a structure fire on the East River. When crews arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames.
Pueblo Fire Department worked quickly to contain the fire.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
