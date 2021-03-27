Crews quickly put out house fire Saturday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo Police teamed up Saturday morning on reports of a structure fire on the East River. When crews arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames.

Pueblo Fire Department worked quickly to contain the fire.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

At about 3:20 a.m., officers responded with PFD to a report of a structure fire on E. River. They arrived to find a house with the front engulfed in flames. PFD worked quickly to contain the fire. Fortunately, nobody was inside at the time. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/bfKE4AQ5k0 — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) March 27, 2021

