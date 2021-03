COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Teller County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about smoke visible in the area of Highway 67 South and Cantiberry Road.

Law enforcement officals say they are doing controlled burns in the area and residents should only call 911 if you see active flames.

Smoke visible in the area of Hwy 67 South and Cantiberry Rd due to a controlled burn. Only call 911 if you see active flames. — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) March 27, 2021

