Colorado Springs Police investigate bank robbery Saturday morning

Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a bank robbery near Powers and Constitution.
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a robbery at a FirstBank near North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. The robbery reportedly happened around 10:30 a.m on Saturday morning.

Police did not have any other information at the time this article was written. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.

