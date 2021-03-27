Colorado Springs Police investigate bank robbery Saturday morning
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a robbery at a FirstBank near North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. The robbery reportedly happened around 10:30 a.m on Saturday morning.
Police did not have any other information at the time this article was written. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.