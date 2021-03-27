Colorado fail: CPW says anglers tried to drive out on a reservoir when they got stuck in the ice

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Someone was hit with a hefty bill from a tow company after they attempted to drive across an iced-over Colorado reservoir.

On Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a brief message after an embarrassing moment for a couple of anglers. According to the wildlife agency, the driver took their Suburban out on the ice at Tarryall Reservoir in Park County. The driver was given a ticket for unlawfully driving off designated roads or parking lots on a State Wildlife Area. On top of that, this wasn’t a cheap tow job when it came to recovering the vehicle.

It isn’t unheard of for people to take their vehicles out on the ice across the United States when conditions are safe. However, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has its own set of rules and guidelines to ensure a good experience when taking to the ice. Click here for more from CPW on ice safety.

A couple of overeager anglers drove their Suburban out onto the ice at Tarryall Reservoir, got stuck, was ticketed for unlawfully driving off designated roads or parking lots on a State Wildlife Area, and had a hefty recovery bill as well from the towing company. pic.twitter.com/D25sZJFdtA — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) March 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.