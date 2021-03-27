Advertisement

Arvada man facing charges for allegedly kicking, choking dog

Lights
Lights(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - Arvada Police released a statement on Friday regarding a recent animal cruelty case where a man was seen on “a Ring doorbell camera kicking, striking, and grabbing a tan pit bull terrier mix by the throat”.

On 3/22/21 at approximately 1732 hours, a Ring doorbell camera captured a man kick, strike, and grab a tan pit bull...

Posted by Arvada Police Department, Colorado on Thursday, March 25, 2021

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was ticked for animal cruelty and failure to obtain a pet license. He will allegedly appear in court on April 1st for this case.

The statement from Arvada Police reads:

The two dogs involved were reportedly taken to be medically evaluated and are currently staying at the Foothills Animal Shelter.

Arvada Police say anyone interested in watching the court hearing can, but do not want anyone to interfere in the case.

“Please note that anyone who disrupts Court proceedings, rules of court room decorum, or who refuses to obey any admonishment or order of the Court either in person or online may be subject to removal from the building and/or the virtual courtroom, or may be found in contempt of court and subject to sanction by the Court”.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter...
Police: Officers went inside the Boulder King Soopers within 30 seconds of arriving at the active shooter scene
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs on I-25 3/26/21.
Major traffic delays on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Friday following rollover crash
Police lights
Man hit and killed on I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Stock photo of police lights.
Feds arrest armed Colorado man after alleged remark about Boulder
Matthew Ponomarenko.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher

Latest News

Scheels, a brand new sporting good store, opened Saturday off Interquest Parkway just east of...
Scheels sporting goods store opens in Colorado Springs Saturday
Police lights
Police investigate robbery after suspects get away with items and cash
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card for free
A roadway crash.
2 people hurt during crash in Costilla County Friday night