Arvada man facing charges for allegedly kicking, choking dog

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - Arvada Police released a statement on Friday regarding a recent animal cruelty case where a man was seen on “a Ring doorbell camera kicking, striking, and grabbing a tan pit bull terrier mix by the throat”.

On 3/22/21 at approximately 1732 hours, a Ring doorbell camera captured a man kick, strike, and grab a tan pit bull... Posted by Arvada Police Department, Colorado on Thursday, March 25, 2021

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was ticked for animal cruelty and failure to obtain a pet license. He will allegedly appear in court on April 1st for this case.

The statement from Arvada Police reads:

“There has been a great deal of public interest in a recent allegation of animal cruelty in Arvada which was posted on social media. The Arvada Police Department (APD) investigated the case. A defendant has been identified and charged with violations of the Arvada City Code...The City recognizes that this case has generated significant public concern due to related social media posts. However, the defendant has a right to due process of law, as does everyone who is charged with a crime.”

The two dogs involved were reportedly taken to be medically evaluated and are currently staying at the Foothills Animal Shelter.

Arvada Police say anyone interested in watching the court hearing can, but do not want anyone to interfere in the case.

“Please note that anyone who disrupts Court proceedings, rules of court room decorum, or who refuses to obey any admonishment or order of the Court either in person or online may be subject to removal from the building and/or the virtual courtroom, or may be found in contempt of court and subject to sanction by the Court”.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.