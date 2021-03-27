2 people hurt during crash in Costilla County Friday night

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single car crash that happened Friday night.

CPS says a 2007 Dodge Ram, driven by 64-year-old Maclovio Deherrera of San Luis, was going southbound on Costilla County Road 21 when it went off the road. The car reportedly rolled three times and landed on its side.

The driver and the passenger had to be extracted from the truck. They were both taken to the San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

The passenger, 52-year-old Tracy Gonzales of San Luis, was seriously injured.

CSP says alcohol and drugs were contributing factors in the crash and is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.