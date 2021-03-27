Advertisement

10 minutes of silence to honor victims of Boulder grocery store shooting

A woman leaves items at a memorial for the victims in the Boulder King Soopers shooting.
A woman leaves items at a memorial for the victims in the Boulder King Soopers shooting.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:20 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Boulder is asking people to take 10 minutes of silence Saturday night to honor the 10 lives lost during the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

They are calling this “Ten Together: A moment of silence for victims of the Boulder shooting.”

At 8 p.m. participants can step outside and take 10 slow breaths, followed by 10 minutes of silence. Each breath and minute are said to honor the 10 lives lost in Monday’s shooting. Participants can also choose to [place a fire-safe candle or light in their front windows.

The city is inviting people to continue in this initiative for the next 10 days.

“We’d love to see people in Denver and beyond participating in this initiative. Whether it’s 10 breathes or whatever works for your evening schedule we ask people to make space in their lives to be part of this shared experience,” said Bryan Bullock with the City of Boulder.

