WATCH LIVE: Vigil held for victims and survivors of the Boulder mass shooting Thursday night
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - A vigil is being held Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. to honor the 10 victims killed in a mass shooting earlier this week along with the survivors of the horrific attack.
You can read a list of speakers for the event at the bottom of this article.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is hosting the vigil.
THE VICTIMS
Denny Stong, 20
Neven Stanisic, 23
Rikki Olds, 25
Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
Teri Leiker, 51
Eric Talley, 51
Suzanne Fountain, 59
Kevin Mahoney, 61
Lynn Murray, 62
Jody Waters, 65
WHO IS SPEAKING AT THE VIGIL:
- Congressman Joe Neguse (D-CO)
- Boulder City Councilwoman Rachel Friend, a former Colorado Moms Demand Action volunteer
- Nicole LiaBraaten, a volunteer with Colorado Moms Demand Action, Boulder Local Group lead
- Hannah Sanders, volunteer with Students Demand Action at CU Boulder
- Christina Gardner, a volunteer with Colorado Moms Demand Action, Boulder
- Helen Kamin, a volunteer with Colorado Moms Demand Action, Boulder
- Additional local, state and federal lawmakers, gun safety advocates, and gun violence survivors.
Featured Guests:
- Charles Lee, principal cellist of the Boulder Philharmonic
- Rabbi Fred Greene from Congregation HarHashem
- Randy Spaulding from the Boulder Mennonite Church
- Tracy Smith from the Islamic Center, Boulder
- Khadijah Queen, PhD, University Colorado, Boulder
