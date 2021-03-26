WATCH LIVE: Vigil held for victims and survivors of the Boulder mass shooting Thursday night

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - A vigil is being held Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. to honor the 10 victims killed in a mass shooting earlier this week along with the survivors of the horrific attack.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is hosting the vigil.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

WHO IS SPEAKING AT THE VIGIL:

Congressman Joe Neguse (D-CO)

Boulder City Councilwoman Rachel Friend, a former Colorado Moms Demand Action volunteer

Nicole LiaBraaten , a volunteer with Colorado Moms Demand Action, Boulder Local Group lead

Hannah Sanders, volunteer with Students Demand Action at CU Boulder

Christina Gardner, a volunteer with Colorado Moms Demand Action, Boulder

Helen Kamin, a volunteer with Colorado Moms Demand Action, Boulder

Additional local, state and federal lawmakers, gun safety advocates, and gun violence survivors.

Featured Guests:

Charles Lee, principal cellist of the Boulder Philharmonic

Rabbi Fred Greene from Congregation HarHashem

Randy Spaulding from the Boulder Mennonite Church

Tracy Smith from the Islamic Center, Boulder

Khadijah Queen, PhD, University Colorado, Boulder

