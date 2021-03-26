Advertisement

VA clinic offers first walk up vaccine clinic this weekend

By KKTV
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is offering their first walk up clinic for enrolled Veterans this Sunday and plans to give out about 500 vaccines.

The appointment only clinic is happening at at 14280 E. Jewell Avenue in Aurora, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The clinics appointments slots will be offered first-come, first-served.

The VA ECHCS has also extended their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all enrolled Veterans, regardless of age or health conditions.

More than 130,000 veterans enrolled in the VA ECHCS are now eligible for the vaccine. So far they have given more than 23,000 first doses and fully vaccinated more than 15,000 individuals.

They are offering vaccines by appointment only at seven different sites including Alamosa, Aurora, Burlington, Colorado Springs, Golden, La Junta and Pueblo. You can schedule an appointment during your next VA visit or by calling 888-336-8262.

The call center is reportedly open 24/7 and shorter hold times may be experienced after 6 p.m. and before 8 a.m.

Eligibility expands to include Kentuckians age 50 and up in Phase 1C
Appointments available for El Paso County vaccine clinic

