Limited in-person guests allowed at the 2021 USAFA graduation ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force Academy class of 2021 graduation ceremony is now two months away, and they are working to make this years graduation safe for cadets as well as family and friends. USAFA is one of very few universities in Colorado attempting to have in-person graduation with guests.

The Class of 2021 graduation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Each cadet will be allowed to have three guests in attendance for graduation in Falcon Stadium, with the possibility of additional 5 guests (for a total of 8) should conditions allow. This decision will be made by the Air Force Academy by April 16, 2021.

COVID-19 practices, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and assigned grouped seating will be in place, and ticket trading will not be allowed.

The graduation ceremony will also be live streamed for those who can not attend the event.

For the latest information regarding USAFA graduation, click here.

