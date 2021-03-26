Advertisement

Limited in-person guests allowed at the 2021 USAFA graduation ceremony

The class of 2020 toss their caps into the air as the Thunderbirds fly over Saturday, April...
The class of 2020 toss their caps into the air as the Thunderbirds fly over Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the conclusion of the Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado Springs, Colo. Nearly 1,000 cadets graduated in a scaled-down ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday's commencement was attended by Vice President Mike Pence and capped a difficult final semester in which the cadets attended virtual classes and ate their meals alone in dorm rooms. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) (KY3)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:28 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force Academy class of 2021 graduation ceremony is now two months away, and they are working to make this years graduation safe for cadets as well as family and friends. USAFA is one of very few universities in Colorado attempting to have in-person graduation with guests.

The Class of 2021 graduation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Each cadet will be allowed to have three guests in attendance for graduation in Falcon Stadium, with the possibility of additional 5 guests (for a total of 8) should conditions allow. This decision will be made by the Air Force Academy by April 16, 2021.

COVID-19 practices, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and assigned grouped seating will be in place, and ticket trading will not be allowed.

The graduation ceremony will also be live streamed for those who can not attend the event.

For the latest information regarding USAFA graduation, click here.

