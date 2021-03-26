Twice as many Coloradans intend to get a COVID-19 vaccine this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CPDHE), more than twice as many Coloradans intend to get a COVID-19 vaccine as last year.

They released a survey taken by residents to a previous survey done in September 2020 that shows a significant shift in Coloradans’ views of the COVID-19 vaccines. CDPHE says the data shows 88% of Coloradans now indicating they would possibly be vaccinated, up from 66% in September.

Here are the comparisons from both times the survey was taken:

In September, 32% of respondents said they intended to get vaccinated as soon as they could. Now, 62% of Coloradans have either already gotten vaccinated (27%), or intend to get vaccinated “as soon as [they] can (35%).”

In September, 34% of respondents said they would “wait and see” how well the vaccines worked. Today, only 18% say they want to “wait and see.”

In September, 34% of respondents said they would “not get vaccinated.” Now, 8% would “get it, but only if required,” while 12% would “definitely not get it,” including those who are medically unable to do so.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective as evidenced not only by clinical trials, but nationally, many millions have already received the vaccine,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already signed up for their vaccine appointments. As more and more Coloradans are getting vaccinated and more and more Coloradans are excited to get vaccinated, we are that much closer to getting back to work and school, back to spending time with family, and back to a more normal life.”

46% of Coloradans have questions about if the vaccine will protect them, and 42% have questions about why the vaccine is safe.

The data also shows a shift among certain communities:

Hispanic women: In September, 22% said they would get vaccinated “as soon as possible.” Now, 43% have already received a vaccine or would get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Hispanic men: In September, 35% said they would get vaccinated as soon as possible, as compared to 62% today.

Black Coloradans: In September, 24% said they would get vaccinated as soon as possible, as compared to 47% today.

Young Coloradans age 18-34: In September, 23% of young women said they would get vaccinated as soon as possible, as compared to 46% today. Young men went from 32% in September to 50% today.

The survey interviewed around 810 people across the state between February 17 to March 1, 2021. To read more about the survey, click here.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

