Tunnels to Towers Foundation aims to pay off Officer Eric Talley’s Mortgage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tunnel to Towers, a foundation originally formed to honor a New York firefighter who died on September 11, 2001, will now help the family of Officer Eric Talley. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

Officer Talley was killed in the Boulder supermarket shooting on Monday and leaves behind a wife and seven children.

“Officer Talley did not know what he would face inside that supermarket, but he didn’t hesitate to rush in. He bravely ran towards the shooter, and gave up his life trying to save the lives of strangers,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

Tunnel to Towers says it will pay off the mortgage for the officers family.

You can click here for more information or to donate to the foundation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.