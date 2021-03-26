Advertisement

Tunnels to Towers Foundation aims to pay off Officer Eric Talley’s Mortgage

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter...
Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter situation on March 22, 2021.(Boulder Police)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:40 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tunnel to Towers, a foundation originally formed to honor a New York firefighter who died on September 11, 2001, will now help the family of Officer Eric Talley. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

Officer Talley was killed in the Boulder supermarket shooting on Monday and leaves behind a wife and seven children.

“Officer Talley did not know what he would face inside that supermarket, but he didn’t hesitate to rush in. He bravely ran towards the shooter, and gave up his life trying to save the lives of strangers,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

Tunnel to Towers says it will pay off the mortgage for the officers family.

You can click here for more information or to donate to the foundation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 3/25/21.
Colorado Springs police car catches fire following a stabbing in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Alissa remained silent throughout the court appearance, at one point trying to answer a...
Boulder shooting suspect moved to a different jail following threats
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
Lives lost too soon: Remembering the victims of the King Soopers shooting
A memorial outside the Boulder King Soopers, where 10 lost their lives.
10 killed in shooting massacre at Boulder King Soopers: What we know
Eligibility expands to include Kentuckians age 50 and up in Phase 1C
Appointments available for El Paso County vaccine clinic

Latest News

The class of 2020 toss their caps into the air as the Thunderbirds fly over Saturday, April...
Limited in-person guests allowed at the 2021 USAFA graduation ceremony
Fire.
Crews respond to fire at 3 Margaritas restaurant in Security-Widefield area Friday morning
Another unsettled day Friday, Beautiful weekend ahead
PM rain/snow mix Friday
Police lights
Man hit and killed on I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday night