Store owner: Boulder suspect passed check before buying gun

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A gun store owner says the suspect in the Colorado supermarket shootings bought a gun before the shooting after passing a background check.

John Mark Eagleton is the owner of Eagles Nest Armory the Denver suburb of Arvada and says in a statement his store is cooperating with authorities investigating the shooting that killed 10 people. The suspect arrested by authorities is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa and Eagleton says he passed a background check conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation before buying the firearm.

Authorities have said Alissa purchased a gun used in the mass shooting on March 16, six days before the shooting.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)