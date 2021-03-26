Advertisement

Store owner: Boulder suspect passed check before buying gun

Suspect Ahmad Alissa faces 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect Ahmad Alissa faces 10 counts of first-degree murder.(Boulder Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A gun store owner says the suspect in the Colorado supermarket shootings bought a gun before the shooting after passing a background check.

John Mark Eagleton is the owner of Eagles Nest Armory the Denver suburb of Arvada and says in a statement his store is cooperating with authorities investigating the shooting that killed 10 people. The suspect arrested by authorities is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa and Eagleton says he passed a background check conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation before buying the firearm.

Authorities have said Alissa purchased a gun used in the mass shooting on March 16, six days before the shooting.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 3/25/21.
Colorado Springs police car catches fire following a stabbing in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Alissa remained silent throughout the court appearance, at one point trying to answer a...
Boulder shooting suspect moved to a different jail following threats
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
Lives lost too soon: Remembering the victims of the King Soopers shooting
A memorial outside the Boulder King Soopers, where 10 lost their lives.
10 killed in shooting massacre at Boulder King Soopers: What we know
Eligibility expands to include Kentuckians age 50 and up in Phase 1C
Appointments available for El Paso County vaccine clinic

Latest News

Another unsettled day Friday, Beautiful weekend ahead
PM rain/snow mix Friday
The Boulder Police Department held a press conference Friday morning to give an update on the...
26 law enforcement agencies working to gather more information on Boulder supermarket shooting
The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is offering their first walk up clinic for...
VA clinic offers first walk up vaccine clinic this weekend
Doctors remain confident the COVID vaccine awaiting emergency use authorization by the FDA is...
Twice as many Coloradans intend to get a COVID-19 vaccine this year