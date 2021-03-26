Stevens leads Colorado State past NC State 65-61 in NIT

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Isaiah Stevens scored 18 points and David Roddy had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State narrowly beat North Carolina State 65-61 in the NIT quarterfinals.

Roddy made a fadeaway jumper with 1:21 left for a 63-59 lead, and D.J. Funderburk had a dunk at the other end following an offensive rebound for the final field goal of the game at 1:03. Stevens had a reverse layup roll off and after a timeout with 22.6 seconds left, N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems hit the back iron on a 3-point attempt.

The Wolfpack had to foul three times to get Kendle Moore to the free-throw line - where he made two at 6.2.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/25/2021 7:44:23 PM (GMT -6:00)