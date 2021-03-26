Advertisement

Stevens leads Colorado State past NC State 65-61 in NIT

Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens (4) shoots over North Carolina State guard Cam Hayes (3)...
Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens (4) shoots over North Carolina State guard Cam Hayes (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Isaiah Stevens scored 18 points and David Roddy had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State narrowly beat North Carolina State 65-61 in the NIT quarterfinals.

Roddy made a fadeaway jumper with 1:21 left for a 63-59 lead, and D.J. Funderburk had a dunk at the other end following an offensive rebound for the final field goal of the game at 1:03. Stevens had a reverse layup roll off and after a timeout with 22.6 seconds left, N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems hit the back iron on a 3-point attempt.

The Wolfpack had to foul three times to get Kendle Moore to the free-throw line - where he made two at 6.2.

