Stabbing and vehicle fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday night

Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 3/25/21.
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 3/25/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were working to figure out what led up to a stabbing Thursday night in Colorado Springs.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of N. Union Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m. The neighborhood is just east of the Patty Jewett Golf Course near N. Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. Originally, police mentioned a vehicle fire was part of the incident. According to officers at the scene, a police car caught fire when arriving at the Walmart. It is believed the vehicle fire was simply tied to issues with the engine.

Police are reporting the stabbing suspect was taken into custody and a victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other details were released last time this article was updated Thursday night at 7:40

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

