Stabbing and vehicle fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were working to figure out what led up to a stabbing Thursday night in Colorado Springs.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of N. Union Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m. The neighborhood is just east of the Patty Jewett Golf Course near N. Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. Originally, police mentioned a vehicle fire was part of the incident. According to officers at the scene, a police car caught fire when arriving at the Walmart. It is believed the vehicle fire was simply tied to issues with the engine.

Police are reporting the stabbing suspect was taken into custody and a victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other details were released last time this article was updated Thursday night at 7:40

Stabbing and vehicle fire in the 1700 block of N. Union Blvd. Please stay out of the area until scene is secure.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 26, 2021

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

