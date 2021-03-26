Serious crash closes northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday night.

At about 11:20 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation provided a brief update stating all traffic must get off at the Cimarron Exit if they were traveling northbound on the interstate.

Last time this article was updated at 12:15 in the morning on Friday, northbound I-25 was still closed.

Details on how many vehicles were involved or how serious injuries are were not immediately available.

As more information is shared this article will be updated.

I-25 NB: Road closed at Exit 141 - US 24; Cimarron Street. Due to a crash, all traffic must exit at Cimarron St. https://t.co/Hki89JiyDd — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 26, 2021

