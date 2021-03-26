Advertisement

Serious crash closes northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday night

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:18 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday night.

At about 11:20 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation provided a brief update stating all traffic must get off at the Cimarron Exit if they were traveling northbound on the interstate.

Last time this article was updated at 12:15 in the morning on Friday, northbound I-25 was still closed.

Details on how many vehicles were involved or how serious injuries are were not immediately available.

Click here for the latest updates from CDOT on this crash.

As more information is shared this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial outside the Boulder King Soopers, where 10 lost their lives.
10 killed in shooting massacre at Boulder King Soopers: What we know
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
Lives lost too soon: Remembering the victims of the King Soopers shooting
Krystal Lee mugshot
Krystal Lee now on parole following resentencing
Alissa remained silent throughout the court appearance, at one point trying to answer a...
Boulder shooting suspect moved to a different jail following threats
Eligibility expands to include Kentuckians age 50 and up in Phase 1C
Appointments available for El Paso County vaccine clinic

Latest News

Police at the scene of a crash at Las Vegas and Tejon in Colorado Springs on March 24, 2021.
Pedestrian killed in car crash at Tejon and Las Vegas in Colorado Springs
Police flood the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash in a parking lot on West Colorado near Old...
Woman dies after being run over by her own vehicle in Colorado Springs
Vigil for Boulder shooting victims and survivors. 3/25/21
WATCH: Vigil held for victims and survivors of the Boulder mass shooting Thursday night
3/25/21
WATCH: Therapy dogs help comfort people visiting the Boulder shooting memorial