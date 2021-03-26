Advertisement

Rutgers to require students to be vaccinated for virus in fall

Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.
Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University says it will require that all students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before arriving for classes in the fall.

The university said in statement Thursday that assurances from the federal government of vaccine supply for all Americans prompted them to make the decision.

The university says students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

Students participating in online-only classes will not be required to be vaccinated.

A university official says faculty and staff are strongly urged to receive the vaccination and students enrolling at Rutgers who are under 18 will be advised to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it’s approved for people age 16 and up.

