Police: Officers went inside the Boulder King Soopers within 30 seconds of arriving at the active shooter scene

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was killed in the line of duty during an active shooter situation on March 22, 2021.(Boulder Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Boulder Police Department is making sure the public is aware no time was wasted in responding to reports of an active shooter with the lives of innocent civilians on the line.

According to Boulder Police, Officer Eric Talley led a team of officers into the King Soopers off Table Mesa Drive within 30 seconds of arriving at the scene on Monday. An exact timeline of events hasn’t been released, but police feel it is important to share this detail after they saw, “comments from some in our community who questioned the response time of our officers.”

Boulder Police added in a series of tweets on Friday that the suspect shot at officers, killing Officer Talley, and firing on officers until he was taken into custody. Officer Talley was one of 10 people killed on Monday.

“No other individuals were shot or killed after these brave officers engaged the suspect,” Boulder Police added in a tweet.

The suspect was injured with what was described by authorities as a “through and through” wound from a bullet. Click here for more on the case.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

