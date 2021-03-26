Moment of silence planned for Saturday to honor the 10 lives lost at the Boulder King Soopers

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Sometimes silence is louder than words. The City of Boulder is asking the public to take part in a moment of silence to honor the 10 lives lost in a shooting at a King Soopers earlier this week.

The tragedy has been in headlines across the country since police first put out the warning of an active shooter at the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive. On Saturday, the City of Boulder hopes to keep the attention on the victims.

The event is titled “Ten Together: Moment of silence for victims of the Boulder shooting.” To take part is simple. You are simply asked to step outside at 8 p.m. on Saturday and take 10 slow breaths. Following the breaths, is 10 minutes of silence. Participants are asked to put a fire-safe candle or light in a front window.

“It is deeply unfortunate that we can’t gather together in traditional ceremonies of collective grief and healing due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver. “But we still want to create space for everyone in our community to safely share comfort together in this difficult time as we honor the memories of those lost in the Boulder shooting.”

Even though the event is scheduled for Saturday, the public is asked to take part a total of 10 days if they can.

The city asks social media users to share their thoughts and support using #BoulderStrong or #TenTogetherBoulder. Those interested can add a profile frame to their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media accounts to honor victims of the tragedy.

Click here for more on the case.

Click here for graphics you can use on social media from the City of Boulder to show your support.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

