Major traffic delays on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Friday following rollover crash

Rollover crash in Colorado Springs on I-25 3/26/21.
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs on I-25 3/26/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rollover crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Friday during rush hour was causing major delays.

The crash involved a truck between Nevada Avenue and Garden of the Gods Road on southbound I-25 at about 4:45 p.m. The crash impacted traffic on both sides of the highway.

According to police, there were no serious injuries in the crash. At one point, the crash was blocking three lanes of the highway as authorities allowed traffic to pass on the shoulder. At about 5:40 p.m. only one lane was blocked.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Click here for a live traffic map.

The purpose of this article is to provide an update on a crash impacting traffic. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

