Major traffic delays on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Friday following rollover crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rollover crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Friday during rush hour was causing major delays.

The crash involved a truck between Nevada Avenue and Garden of the Gods Road on southbound I-25 at about 4:45 p.m. The crash impacted traffic on both sides of the highway.

According to police, there were no serious injuries in the crash. At one point, the crash was blocking three lanes of the highway as authorities allowed traffic to pass on the shoulder. At about 5:40 p.m. only one lane was blocked.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

I-25 SB: Crash between Exit 148 - Nevada Avenue and Exit 146 - Garden of the Gods Road. Left Two lanes closed. Use Caution, Watch for Emergency crews https://t.co/gXRDC8I26d — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 26, 2021

