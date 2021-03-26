Local therapy dogs visit Boulder Shooting memorial to help mourners grieve

BOUDLER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, volunteers tried to help those mourning at the scene of the mass shooting in Boulder.

A group of therapy dogs stopped by the memorial at the store off Table Mesa.

The dogs are with the Colorado Springs non-profit group Go Team Therapy Dogs. Volunteers brought multiple dogs to the site, big and small.

People were seen embracing and petting the dogs, some with tears in their eyes.

“With what’s happened, we know that there’s a lot of emotions running high right now and we wanted to come up and the dogs give unconditional love,” Lori Schlonski said. “You’re going to hug a dog, you’re going to smile. And if it can get a little bit of happiness back to the community, then that’s what we’re looking for.”

The same dogs were brought to our station after we lost one of our own, Don Ward, last year.

